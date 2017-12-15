The Latest: Huge California wildfire continues to grow

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a huge wildfire burning in Southern California (all times local):

7 a.m.

The huge wildfire burning for nearly two weeks northwest of Los Angeles continues to grow.

California fire officials say that as of early Friday the blaze has scorched more than 394 square miles (1,020 sq. kilometers).

The inferno began Dec. 4 in Ventura County and spread into Santa Barbara County, destroying more than 970 homes and other structures as it became the fourth-largest wildfire in California history.

A 32-year-old firefighter working the fire was killed Thursday, but officials haven't released any information about the circumstances.

___

12:15 a.m.

A 32-year-old firefighter assigned to the largest wildfire burning in Southern California has died.

Officials wouldn't say how Cory Iverson was killed Thursday.

The massive blaze he was working on northwest of Los Angeles has become the fourth-largest in California history. And the dry, windy conditions that helped its spread aren't going away.

Iverson was an engineer with a state fire engine strike team based in San Diego. He is survived by his pregnant wife and a 2-year-old daughter.