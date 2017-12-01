University in Southern Taiwan to receive a treasure trove of historical German books

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cheng Kung University in Tainan is preparing to receive a very generous donation of classic texts from Germany, thanks to the generosity of a German doctor and professor and the fateful connection with a Taiwanese doctor.

The incredible collection of over 2,000 titles, many published over 200 years ago, comprised the private library of a German mathematician and philosophy professor, Arnold Kowalewski (1873-1945) who taught at the University of Konigsberg.

Kowalewski's daughter Sabina, who was herself became an accomplished neonatologist and professor at the University of Bonn, became the caretaker of her father's collection.

In 1982, a Taiwanese student went to study medicine in Germany at the University of Bonn, and became Kowalewski's first student from East Asia. As a result of her interest in the culture and history of the region, Kowalewski and her student developed a very special bond.

The student was Dr. Lu Ren-her from Tainan, Taiwan.

Due to her work as a professor and her time spent caring for her family, Sabina Kowalewski never married. In her later life her father's library became her most prized possession.

Before she passed away in 1992 Kowalewski prepared a will that stated she wanted the collection to be sent to a library in Taiwan.

The bond formed between Dr. Kowalewski and Dr. Lu, and the strong impression he made as an exceptional student had convinced Kowalewski that she could do something meaningful to help build a bridge between Taiwan and Germany.

Three years later in 2015, thanks to the coordinated efforts of German and Taiwanese Professors as well as the Ministry of Education, the Kowalewski collection finally found a new home for future generations of scholars and bibliophiles; Cheng Kung University in Tainan.

A colleague of Sabina Kowalewski at the University of Bonn, Dr. habin Ursula Toyka, has come to Taiwan to see the collection safely to its new home.

To mark the occasion, on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Cheng Kung Unviersity, she will be giving a lecture about the mutual relationship between Germany and Taiwan in areas of art and scholarship.

In Taipei on Dec. 12 professors and MOE representatives gathered to celebrate the official gift of the Kowalewski collection to the Taiwanese university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. habin Urusula Toyka said that she hopes this will not only represent a spirit of friendship and cultural exchange between Taiwan and Germany, but that this will be the beginning of a new library of classical texts, to enrich the cultural and educational landscape in Taiwan for future generations.



Dr. habin Ursula Toyka (third from right) and Dr. Lu Ren-her (left) meet with professors and MOE reps. celebrate the collection of texts officially bequeathed to Cheng Kung University



Specifically, she said she hopes the location in Tainan will also help to encourage parity among historical and cultural resources between Southern Taiwan and Northern Taiwan. Currently, the only similar collection of classic European texts exists at National Taiwan University, most of which were left by various Japanese donors following the colonial period.

Hopefully, the Kowalewski collection will eventually develop into a Kowalewski library and contribute to the enrichment of the educational and cultural landscape in Southern Taiwan.

The collection consists of 2,092 texts in total, covering topics of philosophy, religion, history, geography, art and social sciences. Many texts would have been extremely expensive in the days they were published, and many are also excellent examples of printing and binding techniques employed during the mid to late Prussian empire.