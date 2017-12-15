WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Norwegian skiers Aksel Lund Svindal and Kjetil Jansrud have won the last five super-G races in Val Gardena and are favored to stretch that mark to six. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

PERTH, Australia — Australia captain Steve Smith again showed the way with a dominating 92 not out in a positive response to England's first innings total of 403 on the second day of the third Ashes test on Friday. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. SENT: 530 words, photos.

HKN--POWER VS POWER

Tyler Seguin doesn't consider it a challenge. He sees it as an opportunity. Every time Dallas Stars coach Ken Hitchcock sends Seguin and his linemates over the boards against an opponent's top line, he knows he has a job to do. By Stepehn Whyno. SENT: 890 words, photos.

LUG--KESHAVAN'S JOURNEY

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Shiva Keshavan is probably not going to medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics. That doesn't make him irrelevant. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

SEVILLE, Spain — Sevilla hosts Levante looking to rebound from its humbling 5-0 loss at Real Madrid in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Defending champion Monaco looks to move six points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain with a win at struggling Saint-Etienne. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — James' 59th career triple-double leads Cavaliers past Lakers. SENT: 610 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Chiasson scores 2 in 3rd to help Capitals beat Bruins 5-3. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

