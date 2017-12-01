New Year's Concert in Vienna to be telecast live outdoors in Southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --​ A live telecast of the Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert 2018 will again be available in Taiwan for public viewing by Taiwan Television Enterprise Ltd. (TTV) on Jan. 1 at two venues, including a globally unparalleled outdoor setting, the park of the Wei Wu Ying Center for the Arts in Kaohsiung, and the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum.

The outdoor live telecast will take place in two complementary and overlapping venues at Wei Wu Ying Center in Kaohsiung and at the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi County from 18:15 to 20:45.

Before the New Year's Concert, some special warm-up performances will be presented in both venues. Chin-ai Music will perform in Kaohsiung from 16:00 to 17:00 while the O-Kai Singers will open the event in Chiayi on 17:30.

The Vienna New Year's Concert is a concert of classical music performed by the Vienna Philharmonic that takes place each year in the morning of New Year's Day in Vienna, Austria.

The New Year's Concert is regarded by many as the most important classical concert worldwide. The 2017 concert which took place at the beginning of this year was broadcast live around the world to an estimated audience of more than 50 million in 73 countries.

In the coming new year of 2018, Italian conductor Riccardo Muti will conduct the traditional New Year’s Concert in Vienna, which will be his fifth New Year’s Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Riccardo Muti has been working with Wiener Philharmoniker since 1971, an orchestra he knows very well, with which he already conducted 500 concerts. He was even named “Honorary Member” of Vienna Philharmonic.

This will be the 16th year that TTV has broadcast the event live and the ninth year it has been shown at an outdoor venue in Kaohsiung.