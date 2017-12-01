Taoyuan mayor most popular of Taiwan’s six special municipality leaders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taoyuan City’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor, Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦), came out far ahead as the most popular leader of the country’s six special municipalities, a poll showed Friday.

Of the six mayors, the three DPP ones enjoyed the highest popularity ratings, while independents and the only opposition Kuomintang mayor fared poorly.

According to the survey by the Taiwan Brain Trust, Cheng, a former DPP spokesman, received an approval rating of 75.9 percent, ahead of veteran Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊), who scored 66.2 percent, the Central News Agency reported.

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) came third with 56.1 percent, the poll found.

The leaders of the two special municipalities at the densely northern end of the country only managed to win the approval of about half their citizens surveyed. Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the outspoken independent who runs the capital Taipei City, received 51.1 percent, while former presidential candidate Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫) got 49.9 percent for his stewardship of New Taipei City over the past seven years.

The worst performer was Tainan City’s acting mayor, Lee Meng-yen (李孟諺), with 25.8 percent.

His result could be ascribed to the facts that he is the only of the six mayors who was not elected and that he is virtually unknown outside of his city. Lee only took over last September when popular Mayor William Lai (賴清德) had to leave his post to become premier in the national government.

The next mayoral elections are expected in November next year, with Chen and Chu barred by law from seeking re-election as they have already served two consecutive terms.