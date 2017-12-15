Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 15, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A shower;87;77;WSW;9;81%;70%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;81;65;Partly sunny;80;63;ENE;10;49%;8%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;62;43;Partly sunny;60;45;E;4;81%;33%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;62;50;A passing shower;56;46;W;9;62%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;40;34;Spotty showers;42;35;NW;12;81%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of ice;35;28;Snow;35;23;NE;3;83%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;30;Sun and clouds;44;32;ESE;6;66%;13%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;-11;Sunny, but colder;10;-11;E;6;76%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;Very hot;101;80;NE;10;41%;7%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;63;52;Periods of rain;66;53;SSW;11;82%;76%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;72;62;A morning shower;75;64;SW;11;60%;53%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;70;44;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;NW;8;46%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;E;5;70%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;82;61;Sunshine;79;60;E;9;59%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;94;76;Mostly sunny;92;70;ENE;8;53%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;61;40;Partly sunny;56;38;NNW;10;48%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;37;23;Sunny, but chilly;32;19;W;13;14%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and drizzle;58;41;Cooler;47;32;NNW;7;78%;72%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;37;32;Rain and snow shower;37;29;W;8;81%;59%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;47;Sun and some clouds;69;47;SE;5;67%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;74;63;Thundershowers;78;64;ENE;7;74%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;45;34;Mostly cloudy;40;31;WNW;11;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;40;33;Showers of rain/snow;40;31;WNW;8;81%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;52;39;Rather cloudy, mild;58;41;WSW;4;72%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Showers;48;36;Mostly cloudy;40;29;NW;8;81%;59%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;91;76;A heavy thunderstorm;93;68;ENE;14;57%;87%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;89;64;A t-storm in spots;87;63;NNW;4;45%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;Colder with some sun;39;22;WNW;9;53%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;71;54;Lots of sun, nice;72;55;ENE;7;52%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;82;61;Partly sunny;73;62;SSE;20;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Mostly sunny;81;67;NE;3;56%;30%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Partial sunshine;88;75;NE;11;65%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;32;Milder;44;33;SSW;7;60%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;7;76%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;38;30;A stray shower;36;28;NNW;8;87%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;80;70;High clouds, breezy;79;72;NNE;15;41%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;56;39;Mostly sunny;62;47;S;10;45%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;A shower or two;89;76;E;8;75%;78%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;64;45;Hazy sunshine;70;45;WNW;9;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;60;36;Cloudy and cooler;50;26;NNE;5;35%;18%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun, some clouds;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;57;NNW;5;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;94;72;A thunderstorm;89;73;SSW;5;75%;69%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;43;31;A morning shower;43;39;WSW;13;91%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;43;32;Mostly cloudy;47;34;NNE;8;26%;36%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;63;53;Plenty of sunshine;62;52;N;8;69%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;65;58;Clearing;67;50;NNE;12;53%;14%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;76;58;A t-storm in spots;77;57;NNE;7;64%;65%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;79;70;Partly sunny;81;71;ENE;10;60%;9%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and ice;36;33;Snow showers;35;29;SSW;12;93%;76%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;90;75;Partly sunny;89;72;NNW;5;68%;19%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;75;59;Rain and drizzle;67;53;NNE;14;56%;57%;4

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;78;65;A shower in the p.m.;78;69;S;5;62%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;84;61;Plenty of sunshine;84;60;ESE;6;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;63;39;Hazy sunshine;64;39;NNW;5;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;61;54;Turning cloudy;64;56;S;15;60%;62%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. shower;88;75;Spotty showers;86;74;WSW;8;77%;88%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;82;70;Plenty of sun;90;70;ENE;8;30%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;80;55;Mostly sunny;83;60;NNW;8;48%;6%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;39;16;Sunny, but chilly;43;20;WNW;4;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;74;54;Hazy sun and breezy;75;56;NE;17;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;70;39;Mostly sunny, nice;72;37;S;4;35%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;90;66;Sunny and pleasant;90;64;N;12;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;41;38;Spotty showers;48;35;WNW;9;85%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;88;74;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;6;62%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;92;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;6;73%;58%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;83;57;Periods of sun;80;53;N;7;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;3;76%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;35;A t-storm in spots;63;36;E;9;45%;48%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;90;78;A few showers;88;79;SW;7;74%;70%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;72;64;Low clouds may break;71;65;S;7;76%;40%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;62;46;Sunshine;57;41;NNE;9;65%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;41;32;Partly sunny;39;34;W;8;78%;35%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;80;51;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;ENE;5;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;90;77;A morning shower;86;77;SSW;5;69%;63%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;54;33;Partly sunny;51;31;N;3;57%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;86;80;Afternoon showers;87;79;E;13;75%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;ESE;6;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;88;72;Showers, not as warm;80;73;NW;5;68%;92%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;83;56;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;SSE;9;54%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;48;Partly sunny;70;45;S;9;49%;8%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;79;70;ENE;8;63%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;35;31;Mostly cloudy;35;29;W;4;85%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;ENE;12;69%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;88;72;Becoming cloudy, hot;94;65;N;13;30%;72%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;17;13;Mostly cloudy;20;3;WSW;3;81%;49%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;30;Periods of rain;40;38;S;10;96%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;73;Hazy sun;90;75;N;6;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;81;58;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNE;10;57%;65%;9

New York, United States;Afternoon snow;30;26;Partly sunny;38;27;NW;10;44%;23%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, a shower;68;48;Partly sunny;67;51;NE;5;69%;33%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;4;0;Clearing and cold;5;-2;SSW;8;82%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;Partly sunny;52;33;WNW;10;54%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;30;20;Partly sunny;26;13;NNW;6;67%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;20;15;Clouds and sun, cold;16;-3;W;12;75%;14%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;82;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;NW;6;81%;86%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;77;NNW;8;73%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief showers;86;74;Some sun, a shower;87;72;ENE;7;72%;70%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;43;35;A shower in spots;42;31;WNW;8;60%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;89;63;Mostly sunny;81;61;W;13;52%;55%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;Partly sunny;91;72;NE;10;54%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;90;76;Mainly cloudy;91;75;SE;8;60%;9%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;4;39%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;39;31;Mostly cloudy;38;32;WSW;6;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A snow shower;36;9;Mostly sunny, colder;24;2;NW;8;45%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;71;51;Showers around;69;53;SE;8;58%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A passing shower;64;54;Morning showers;63;43;NNE;7;74%;87%;1

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;87;75;A shower or two;87;77;E;8;66%;76%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;24;23;A wintry mix;39;33;W;17;88%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Mostly cloudy;33;29;SSW;4;92%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, a shower;89;72;Mostly sunny;88;75;ENE;7;63%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;69;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;NNW;9;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain;58;42;Spotty showers;53;35;NNW;7;69%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;36;32;Snow;33;28;ENE;5;74%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;60;52;Mostly sunny;65;52;N;13;46%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;60;An afternoon shower;80;63;ENE;8;70%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;78;A shower in places;84;78;E;14;71%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;Partly sunny;77;64;N;8;80%;33%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;78;37;Plenty of sun;72;38;E;4;29%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;Not as warm;81;56;SW;7;41%;6%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;N;9;71%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or two;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;NE;5;67%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;44;38;A little p.m. rain;45;42;SSE;5;83%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;36;19;Colder;28;13;NW;7;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;41;Partly sunny, chilly;45;34;NNW;14;53%;7%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NW;5;76%;56%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;51;39;Spotty showers;55;34;W;8;80%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;72;A shower in spots;84;73;ENE;14;70%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;37;31;Snow showers;34;21;N;5;93%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;78;71;A t-storm in spots;88;71;SSE;13;63%;74%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;77;65;A little p.m. rain;67;55;NNE;9;80%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;37;32;Snow showers;35;30;S;9;85%;76%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;38;24;Sunny, but chilly;41;26;ENE;4;58%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;45;30;Mostly sunny;48;32;NE;5;67%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;50;36;Mostly sunny;54;35;SE;7;33%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;70;55;Mostly sunny;72;56;NNE;5;55%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;62;57;Periods of rain;60;44;SE;8;75%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;49;37;Partly sunny;55;38;WNW;7;60%;18%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;28;23;Clearing;26;15;N;10;68%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;73;59;A shower in places;65;54;WSW;15;82%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;69;50;A shower or two;59;45;W;9;74%;62%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;0;-14;Not as cold;2;-13;WNW;5;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;42;34;Rain and drizzle;40;38;ESE;4;82%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;46;34;Rather cloudy;41;32;WNW;11;58%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;65;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;E;8;48%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;34;28;Mostly cloudy;32;26;WNW;4;88%;31%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;38;31;Mainly cloudy;35;29;WSW;4;91%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;72;64;Clouds and sun;75;61;N;9;67%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;94;64;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;NNE;6;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;42;21;Mostly sunny;45;22;ENE;2;42%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit