UN experts say Sri Lankan detainees denied basic rights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A group of United Nations human rights experts says Sri Lanka has yet to respect individual rights, with people kept in custody for excessive periods pending investigations, and reliance on confessions that are often extracted under torture or duress.

A three-member delegation of the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded a 10-day visit to the island nation on Friday.

They told reporters that individuals are being deprived of their rights in a range of facilities such as police stations, prisons, open work camps, centers for juveniles, mental health institutions and rehabilitation camps for former combatants and drug addicts.

They said detainees in general do not enjoy basic guarantees of due process such as immediate access to legal counsel.