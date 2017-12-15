Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 15, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A shower;30;25;WSW;14;81%;70%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;16;49%;8%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;17;6;Partly sunny;16;7;E;6;81%;33%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;A passing shower;14;8;W;14;62%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;5;1;Spotty showers;6;2;NW;19;81%;70%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of ice;2;-2;Snow;2;-5;NE;5;83%;92%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-1;Sun and clouds;7;0;ESE;9;66%;13%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-8;-24;Sunny, but colder;-12;-24;E;10;76%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Very hot;38;27;NE;17;41%;7%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;17;11;Periods of rain;19;12;SSW;18;82%;76%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;22;17;A morning shower;24;18;SW;18;60%;53%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;NW;12;46%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;E;8;70%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunshine;26;15;E;14;59%;4%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;24;Mostly sunny;33;21;ENE;13;53%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;4;Partly sunny;13;3;NNW;16;48%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Chilly with some sun;3;-5;Sunny, but chilly;0;-7;W;22;14%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and drizzle;15;5;Cooler;8;0;NNW;11;78%;72%;0

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;3;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;W;13;81%;59%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;8;Sun and some clouds;20;8;SE;9;67%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Thundershowers;25;18;ENE;11;74%;82%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;WNW;17;75%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;WNW;13;81%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;Rather cloudy, mild;14;5;WSW;7;72%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Showers;9;2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;NW;12;81%;59%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;A heavy thunderstorm;34;20;ENE;22;57%;87%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;32;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;NNW;7;45%;65%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;Colder with some sun;4;-6;WNW;15;53%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;21;12;Lots of sun, nice;22;13;ENE;11;52%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Partly sunny;23;17;SSE;32;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;NE;5;56%;30%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Partial sunshine;31;24;NE;17;65%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;0;Milder;7;0;SSW;11;60%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;11;76%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;A stray shower;2;-2;NNW;13;87%;55%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;21;High clouds, breezy;26;22;NNE;24;41%;1%;4

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;14;4;Mostly sunny;17;8;S;16;45%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;E;13;75%;78%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;7;Hazy sunshine;21;7;WNW;15;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;16;2;Cloudy and cooler;10;-3;NNE;8;35%;18%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun, some clouds;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;NNW;8;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;34;22;A thunderstorm;31;23;SSW;8;75%;69%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;6;0;A morning shower;6;4;WSW;21;91%;55%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;6;0;Mostly cloudy;8;1;NNE;12;26%;36%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;12;Plenty of sunshine;16;11;N;12;69%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;18;14;Clearing;20;10;NNE;19;53%;14%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;11;64%;65%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;26;21;Partly sunny;27;22;ENE;17;60%;9%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and ice;2;1;Snow showers;2;-2;SSW;20;93%;76%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;32;24;Partly sunny;32;22;NNW;8;68%;19%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Rain and drizzle;19;12;NNE;22;56%;57%;4

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;25;18;A shower in the p.m.;25;20;S;9;62%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;ESE;9;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;17;4;Hazy sunshine;18;4;NNW;8;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;16;12;Turning cloudy;18;13;S;24;60%;62%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy a.m. shower;31;24;Spotty showers;30;24;WSW;13;77%;88%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Plenty of sun;32;21;ENE;12;30%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;15;NNW;12;48%;6%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;4;-9;Sunny, but chilly;6;-7;WNW;6;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Hazy sun and breezy;24;14;NE;27;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with sunshine;21;4;Mostly sunny, nice;22;3;S;7;35%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;N;19;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;5;3;Spotty showers;9;1;WNW;15;85%;85%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;10;62%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;SSE;10;73%;58%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Periods of sun;27;12;N;11;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;5;76%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;2;A t-storm in spots;17;2;E;15;45%;48%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A few showers;31;26;SW;11;74%;70%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;22;18;Low clouds may break;22;18;S;11;76%;40%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;17;8;Sunshine;14;5;NNE;14;65%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;5;0;Partly sunny;4;1;W;13;78%;35%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;ENE;8;44%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;8;69%;63%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;12;1;Partly sunny;10;0;N;5;57%;4%;2

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;30;27;Afternoon showers;31;26;E;22;75%;100%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;ESE;10;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;31;22;Showers, not as warm;27;23;NW;8;68%;92%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;28;13;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;SSE;14;54%;2%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;9;Partly sunny;21;7;S;14;49%;8%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;ENE;13;63%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;2;0;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;W;7;85%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;ENE;20;69%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;31;22;Becoming cloudy, hot;34;19;N;21;30%;72%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-8;-10;Mostly cloudy;-6;-16;WSW;5;81%;49%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-1;Periods of rain;4;3;S;16;96%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;29;23;Hazy sun;32;24;N;10;55%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;27;14;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NNE;16;57%;65%;9

New York, United States;Afternoon snow;-1;-3;Partly sunny;3;-3;NW;16;44%;23%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, a shower;20;9;Partly sunny;19;10;NE;8;69%;33%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-15;-18;Clearing and cold;-15;-19;SSW;13;82%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cool;10;4;Partly sunny;11;1;WNW;16;54%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;Variable cloudiness;-1;-7;Partly sunny;-3;-10;NNW;9;67%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;-7;-10;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-19;W;19;75%;14%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;NW;10;81%;86%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;25;An afternoon shower;32;25;NNW;14;73%;64%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief showers;30;23;Some sun, a shower;31;22;ENE;11;72%;70%;8

Paris, France;A shower or two;6;2;A shower in spots;5;0;WNW;13;60%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;17;Mostly sunny;27;16;W;21;52%;55%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny;33;22;NE;16;54%;7%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;32;24;Mainly cloudy;33;24;SE;12;60%;9%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;7;39%;1%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;0;WSW;9;78%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A snow shower;2;-13;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-16;NW;13;45%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;11;Showers around;21;12;SE;13;58%;82%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A passing shower;18;12;Morning showers;17;6;NNE;11;74%;87%;1

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;31;24;A shower or two;31;25;E;13;66%;76%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Colder;-4;-5;A wintry mix;4;0;W;27;88%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-2;SSW;7;92%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, a shower;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;12;63%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNW;14;33%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain;14;5;Spotty showers;12;2;NNW;12;69%;82%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;2;0;Snow;1;-2;ENE;8;74%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;16;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;N;21;46%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;16;An afternoon shower;26;17;ENE;14;70%;64%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;25;A shower in places;29;26;E;22;71%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;13;80%;33%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;25;3;Plenty of sun;22;3;E;6;29%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;34;15;Not as warm;27;13;SW;11;41%;6%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;N;15;71%;29%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or two;14;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;NE;8;67%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;7;3;A little p.m. rain;7;6;SSE;7;83%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;2;-7;Colder;-2;-11;NW;11;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;5;Partly sunny, chilly;7;1;NNW;23;53%;7%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;8;76%;56%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;11;4;Spotty showers;13;1;W;13;80%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;23;70%;67%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;3;-1;Snow showers;1;-6;N;8;93%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;26;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSE;21;63%;74%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;25;18;A little p.m. rain;20;13;NNE;15;80%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;3;0;Snow showers;1;-1;S;14;85%;76%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;3;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-3;ENE;6;58%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;7;-1;Mostly sunny;9;0;NE;8;67%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;10;2;Mostly sunny;12;2;SE;12;33%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;21;13;Mostly sunny;22;13;NNE;8;55%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Periods of rain;16;7;SE;13;75%;90%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Partly sunny;13;3;WNW;11;60%;18%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;-2;-5;Clearing;-3;-10;N;17;68%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;23;15;A shower in places;18;12;WSW;24;82%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;21;10;A shower or two;15;7;W;15;74%;62%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-18;-25;Not as cold;-17;-25;WNW;8;73%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;6;1;Rain and drizzle;4;3;ESE;7;82%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Rather cloudy;5;0;WNW;17;58%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;19;Clouds and sun, warm;29;15;E;13;48%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;WNW;6;88%;31%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;3;-1;Mainly cloudy;1;-1;WSW;7;91%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;22;18;Clouds and sun;24;16;N;15;67%;10%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;NNE;10;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-6;Mostly sunny;7;-6;ENE;3;42%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius