Hungary's PM says EU leaders did 'battle' over migration

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungary's prime minister has laid out the scale of the division over migration issues within the European Union as countries in central and eastern Europe held out against taking in more refugees.

In a Facebook video early Friday that was subtitled in English, Viktor Orban colorfully described the previous evening's dinner at an EU summit in Brussels. Smiling, he said: "It's 12:40 a.m. We struggled with each other til now. It was close combat, a type of political close combat."

He said the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs and Slovaks "did well in battle" against those wanting them to take in more refugees from those languishing in camps in Italy and Greece.

Orban said: "We held on to our positions, but we could not convince our adversaries."