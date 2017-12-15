Art-Zoo Inflatable Park opens in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- ​Art-Zoo Inflatable Park opened on Thursday at Kaohsiung’s Dream Mall on its first overseas tour. The playground travels from Singapore to Kaohsiung and will be exhibited from 14 December 2017 to 4 March 2018.

Art-Zoo Inflatable Park is a culmination of an experiential inflatable playground and art installation in the setting of a zoological garden. Inside, there are eleven larger-than-life play zones, filled with whimsical animals and plants.

Jackson Tan, creator of Art-Zoo, indicated that the idea of creating a giant park derived from his childhood memory when visiting a zoo. The artist hopes to create an imaginary environment and encourage people to explore nature in a more artistic way.

The inflatables were chosen based on the alphabet, as he wanted to have animals and plants representing the letters of the alphabet from A to Z, ranging from Ants to Zebras and including in-betweens such as Tulips and Uakaris, a type of monkey.

The artist hopes kids and families can engage in immersive play while learning about their favorite animals as well as the need to create a sustainable world.