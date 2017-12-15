Domestic gasoline and diesel prices to go up from next week 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Following a hike in international crude oil prices it is likely that domestic fuel prices will increase early next week as reported by the Central News Agency.

Market sources said on Friday that international crude oil prices have increased this week which means the oil prices in the domestic market are most likely to rise.

The inventories in US crude oil have gone down, which has ultimately caused price hikes for global oil. As a result, Taiwanese oil companies like CPC Corp. Taiwan are going to increase the price of oil products, said sources.

The details of the actual new price rates will be made available on Sunday noon and will take effect after 12 hours.

If the prices are adjusted according to the forecast, fuel prices will increase by NT$0.2 (US$0.0067) per liter for gasoline and NT$0.3 per liter for diesel, prices for super diesel will rise to NT$24.2 per liter. In addition, 92-octane unleaded gasoline will reach NT$26.3 per liter, 95-octane unleaded is likely to reach NT$27.8 per liter and 98-octane unleaded will be priced at NT$29.8 per liter.