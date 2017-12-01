HTC U11 Life named a top choice among affordable Android phones in 2017 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese smartphones have been receiving a lot of attention in recent years as brands like HTC strive to catch up with major competitors like Samsung, LG, and Apple.

This year, ahead of the holiday season, the HTC U11 Life has been recommended as a top choice among Android smartphones for quality and affordability by the 9to5 Google guide.

The HTC phone is packed with features and stands out among the brand’s previous mid-priced range of smartphone products for a few reasons, according to the report.

It is the brand’s first phone to sport the Android One system. It only costs around US$300, and includes a front and rear camera that are both 16 MP.

The U11 Life series is also encased in gorilla glass, and has a 5.2-inch 1080p SuperLCD screen, with fingerprint security. It can also boast IP67 water protection and a 2,600 mAh battery.

The US$300 price tag also includes free wireless USonic noise canceling headphones in the box.

With upgrades, the HTC U11 phones can also use the Amazon Alexa assistant software.

Altogether, that's a pretty exceptional package from HTC and would probably make an excellent gift for anyone looking for a solid smartphone that won't break the bank ahead of the New Year.

