Top Christmas dining options in Taipei 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- For those who long to enjoy a Christmas dinner this year in Taipei, Taiwan News has created a list of restaurants, bars and hotels that offer either dine in opportunities or turkey hampers for carry out.

Many places require reservations in advance, so one should move quickly before all the spots are gobbled up as Christmas Day nears.

Prices for such meals vary greatly from one establishment to another, in the list of venues below the approximate cost for a Christmas dinner will be indicated by the number of dollar signs in parenthesis: ($) NT$490-$799; ($ $) NT$800-$999; ($$$) NT$1,000-$2,000 ($$$$) NT$2,001+

Restaurants/Bars

Carnegies ($)

Taipei's famous expat hangout Carnegies will be offering a Christmas Dinner starting on Dec. 22 that will include spinach soup, English shrimp garden salad for starters and a main course that includes a choice between traditional English roast turkey or roast beef. This will be topped off with a chose of dessert of either traditional Christmas pudding or red velvet cake. For reservations, call 02-2325-4433.

Bald Fatty Bistro ($)

The colorfully named Bald Fatty Bistro will have a Christmas dinner from Dec. 22 - 25 that includes cream of wild mushroom soup and Christmas salad with celery seed yogurt dressing, followed by the main course which is a choice between USDA Choice Sirloin Steak or roasted turkey. The turkey comes with mashed potatoes, stuffing, candied yams, walnuts, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert is chocolate banana bread pudding with custard sauce. The beverage included is Tregothnan tea.

Brass Monkey ($$)

Brass Monkey will have a Christmas Dinner menu from Dec. 18 - 25 that will include a Welcome Glass of Sparkling Wine, a choice of Cream of Tomato & Basil Soup or Caesar Salad, Traditional Roast Turkey, Roast Chipolata Sausages, Stuffing, Roast Potatoes, Mashed Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Peas & Carrots, Bread Sauce, Cranberry Sauce, and Gravy. For dessert, one can choose between Christmas Pudding & Brandy Cream Sauce or Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream with Strawberries. For reservations, call 02-2547-5050.

On Tap ($$)

On Tap will be offering a Christmas dinner from Dec. 22 - 26 that will include the soup of the day and a roast turkey dinner that includes roast potatoes, pigs-in-blankets, stuffing, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert includes a choice of home-made fruit cake with rum sauce or chocolate brownies with ice cream. There is a choice of a glass of wine or beer for the beverage. For reservations, call 02-2741-5365.

Jake's Country Kitchen ($$)

Jake's Country Kitchen The photo below shows this year's Christmas Dinner that will be available from Nov. 22 to 25. It will include Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, broccoli with cheese sauce, cranberry sauce, soup, salad, hot roll, dessert, and drinks.

O'Steak Taipei ($$$)

O'Steak Taipei French bistro is offering customers Taipei's most authentic French Christmas experience including seafood bisque, homemade marinated salmon salad with dill and mustard dressing, crispy scallops with apple sauce, and a choice between Steak Rossini with truffled mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables or rolls of sole fillet steamed with tarragon, shrimp, and mushroom sauce, and tomato confit or braised lamb shank with carrot and cumin puree, roasted potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. Dessert includes chocolate fondant with red berry coulis. The beverage includes a choice of mulled wine or a cocktail.



Pig & Pepper ($$$)

Pig & Pepper will be providing a Christmas dinner special from Dec. 21 - 24 that will include creamy mushroom soup and a choice of 10 oz US Ribeye Steak – Mashed Potato, Mole Sauce, Fried Onions, Truffle Roasted Chicken – Mashed Potato, Sautéed Mushrooms, or Pan Fried Sea Bass – Mashed Potato, Roasted Vegetables, Charmoula Sauce. It will also come with choice of chocolate cake or an ice cream sundae for dessert. For reservations call (02) 2708 – 7899.

Ed's Diner ($$$$)

To celebrate Christmas, Ed's Diner is offering a USA quality 12-14 lb turkey slow roasted in the BBQ oven and a complementary cranberry or sweet potato pie. For eat in or take-away. Turkeys must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance.

Hotels

Miramar Garden Hotel ($$$$)

The Miramar Garden Hotel is launching a Thanksgiving/Christmas turkey gift box beginning on Nov. 20 that includes roasted turkey, passion fruit jam, cream of mushroom sauce, grapefruit cream sauce, sauerkraut braised in French red wine. Interested parties call the order hotline at (02)8772-8800 ext. 2311.

The Regent ($$$$)

The Regent will be offering the choice of roasted turkey basted with Lebanese oil or American rib eye beef with all the trimmings. A complimentary bottle of red wine and French baguette is included for orders before Christmas Day.

The Sherwood Taipei ($$$$)

Starting from Nov. 1, The Sherwood Taipei is offering a Thanksgiving gift hamper that includes roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, gravy, potato dauphinois gratin, country style braised pork meatball and other fixings.

amba TAIPEI SONGSHAN ($$$$)

Que restaurant on level 17 of the amba Taipei Songshan will be serving a Christmas dinner which features grilled natural US ribeye and Boston lobster. For reservations, call 2-2653-2899.