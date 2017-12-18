Secret of happiness in Bhutan unveiled

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Himalayan country, Bhutan, though not at the top when comes to world Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is on the top in the list of Gross National Happiness (GNH). index.

This index measures people's quality of life and ensures that both material and spiritual development happen together. This small Buddhist country, landlocked between India and China, however, has been continually ranked as the happiest country in the world.

In this Christmas season, Le Meridien Hotel, installed the Happiness Tree, a tree with 96 screens depicting images of happy moments, decorated with LED lights and large LED screens displaying moments of happiness, as shared by the guests and the community at large,

Unveiling the tree, Bhutan Ambassador to India, Major General Vetsop Namgyal, said, "Happiness is a state of mind. For some, being with family and friends is happiness; for some others job satisfaction; for many others, it is good means of livelihood, for yet others good health, and for the rest it is intellectual and spiritual fulfillment."

He added, "Happiness can't be enjoyed fully, if you keep it to yourself. You must make sure that people around you, be it family members, friends, neighbors and your fellow countrymen too are enjoying a decent quality of life. Then you can enjoy happiness in a wholesome manner. Only you having happiness is not complete."