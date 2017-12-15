Minerva Schools come to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Minerva Schools at KGI (Keck Graduate Institute), one of the most reputed universities in the United States, will be coming to Taiwan bringing the first enrolled class for their final semester after completing previous semesters in six other countries.

The Minerva Schools at KGI is a new college which delivers a liberal arts education through a radically different operating model than the traditional university. They are known for their revolutionary system of conducting online classes with no set classrooms.

All classes at Minerva take place digitally through its Active Learning Forum with video based seminars that provide direct interaction between a professor and fewer than 20 students from any location in the world.

There is no campus infrastructure and students live in residential student communities with their classmates in order to be deeply immersed in their local city. Students have the chance to live in multiple cities around the world throughout their program.

The first batch of Minerva School students are about to graduate and their final remaining semester will be completed in Taipei.

Stanley C. Yen (嚴長壽), chairman of the Alliance Cultural Foundation spoke at an education awards ceremony and addressed Minerva's arrival as a major development, which could be an inspiration to the traditional education system in Taiwan.

More than 100 students from 40 different countries will be coming to Taiwan under the Minerva School's program, said Yen when he requested the government to provide assistance.

In response to Yen's request, Lee Yen-li (李彥儀), director of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) Department of Higher Education, thought it was a great opportunity for Taiwan, and that the department was thrilled to be chosen as the final destination for the first class of graduating Minerva students. All logistical help and assistance required will be provided by the ministry, as promised by Lee.

As far as the visa issues are concerned, Lee said the Ministry of Education would cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to get it sorted.

The first batch of the new Minerva School started in the fall of 2014 in San Francisco and the students have been traveling to a new city every semester. So far they have been to London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hyderabad and Seoul. Taipei will be the last leg of their academic journey before they graduate.