Rare Taiwanese aboriginal food receives award for its medical applications

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —A rare aboriginal delicacy called “nostoc” (雨來菇) won the gold medal at the Kaohsiung International Invention and Design Expo for its healing powers last weekend, reported CNA.

“Nostoc commune,” the latin species name, is a gelatinous bacterium that is bluish-green when wet and brown-green when dry. Nostoc is also referred to as star jelly, witch’s eggs, mare’s eggs, and facai.



(CNA image)

The texture of nostoc is said to be a pleasant cross between edible fungus and seaweed. The bacterium is low calorie, high fiber, full of vitamins and essential amino acids, and an excellent source of vegetable protein.

Not only is Nostoc a superfood, it is also helps the body heal quicker.

When moisture is added to a dry piece of nostoc, the paper-like strip expands to the consistency of fungus. The best time to gather nostoc is after a rainstorm when they are then visible on the forest floor.

Taiwan forests however are not overflowing with nostoc and not that many farmers harvest them.

As medical researchers at the Tzu Chi College of Technology (慈濟科技大學) have come to better understand the many medicinal properties of nostoc, they began working to increase harvesting efforts.



(CNA image)

Researchers found that the properties in nostoc help nerves repair themselves and strengthen fibrous membranes in wound dressings. This discovery won the Tzu Chi research team a gold and a silver medal prize at the Expo.