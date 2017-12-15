  1. Home
  2. World

Rubio threat on child tax credit puts bump in GOP tax path

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER and MARCY GORDON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/15 16:15

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters to answer questions on the tax bill and sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill, in Washington,

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, center, embraces Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, as House a

President Donald Trump speaks on tax reform in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Marco Rubio's potential defection over a tax credit for low-income parents has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate, but it's a complication that's likely to be resolved.

The Florida senator says he'll vote against the $1.5 trillion bill unless House and Senate negotiators expand the tax credit that low-income Americans can claim for their children.

That puts the Republicans' razor-thin margin in the Senate closer to the edge. The GOP leaders are straining to muscle the bill through Congress next week, handing President Donald Trump his first major legislative victory by Christmas.

The Senate turmoil erupted the same day that a key faction of House Republicans came out in favor of the bill, boosting its chances.