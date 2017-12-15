Taiwanese-Italian Soprano Chu Tai-li holds farewell Christmas concert in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese-Italian Soprano Chu Tai-li is presenting “A Diva X’mas & Ravel 80th Celebration” with the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra at the Northern Miaoli Art Center on Christmas Eve and at the National Concert Hall on December 26, bringing the Christmas spirit to a Taiwanese audience by presenting the best pieces of classical Christmas music. The performance will be her farewell concert after forty years on stage.

Chu Tai-li (朱苔麗, Norma) is a well-known Taiwanese soprano who used to teach at Conservatorio Nazionale di Brescia in Italy as a voice professor from 2001 to 2008, and she was also the first Asian professor at the music academy.

Chu spent decades in Italy studying under the guidance of G. Favaretto and Perea Labia and won the third place in the international Lonico vocal competitions in 1978. She is both a technical virtuoso and a seriously committed artist, and her voice has a purity and fullness in all registers.

“Aging does not only bring wrinkles to my face, my voice changes as I aged,” said Chu at the news conference. “As a vocalist, the biggest difference with other musicians is that we have to deal with the change of our instrument.”

Chu felt that it is proper to retire when one’s physical condition couldn’t meet his or her best performance. Having suffered from cancer for years, she has decided to focus on teaching and hold a farewell concert in her home country Taiwan.

Besides two concerts in Taiwan during Christmas, Chu also holds two master classes at the National Taipei University of Education on December 14 and at Tunghai University on December 18. The lectures are for students and the public, for more information, please visit the official site of the NTSO.