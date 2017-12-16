Taiwan joins WTO e-commerce initiative

Taiwan joined with 70 other World Trade Organization members Dec. 13 in pledging to work toward new regulations on trade-related aspects of e-commerce.



In a statement released at the conclusion of the four-day WTO Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, representatives of the 71 members reaffirmed the importance of global e-commerce and the opportunities it creates for inclusive trade and development. The inaugural meeting under the initiative is scheduled to be held in the first quarter of next year.



Minister without Portfolio Deng Chen-chung, who led Taiwan’s delegation to the event, reiterated at the forum the nation’s commitment to fostering the e-commerce sector. Deng, who heads the Cabinet-level Office of Trade Negotiations, called for the establishment of new regulations in areas such as customer protection and privacy, adding that related efforts should seek to ensure that e-commerce trade presents equal opportunities for countries around the world.



According to the OTN, a strong e-commerce sector facilitates the growth of small and medium enterprises, supports young and women entrepreneurs, strengthens international trade and boosts urban-rural development. The government will continue efforts to cultivate the local e-commerce environment in line with WTO standards and help Taiwan firms explore emerging opportunities in international markets, the office added.



In addition to the e-commerce initiative, Taiwan also joined the world body’s declaration calling for greater inclusion of women in trade. A total 118 WTO members and observers agreed to collaborate on making trade and development policies more gender responsive, sharing experiences in encouraging women’s participation and removing barriers to economic empowerment.



According to the WTO, these measures will boost economic growth worldwide as well as contribute to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, which include efforts aimed at achieving gender equality through empowering women and girls.



The Ministerial Conference, the top decision-making body of the WTO, is staged biennially. Taiwan, which joined the global trade body in 2002, participated in this year’s 11th edition alongside representatives from 164 WTO members. (KWS-E)

