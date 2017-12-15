House Speaker Paul Ryan denies reports he may leave Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is denying reports that he plans to leave Congress after the Republicans' treasured tax bill is approved.

Politico and The Huffington Post published stories speculating that Ryan would make this Congress his last or even resign after lawmakers approve the $1.5 trillion tax bill, which could happen next week.

When asked Thursday if he'd be quitting shortly, Ryan replied, "I'm not, no."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump called Ryan and said he'd be unhappy if Ryan left Congress.

Even so, several GOP operatives say there have long been whispers that Ryan wouldn't keep the post for a long time and a departure wouldn't be surprising. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.