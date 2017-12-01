Zowie Street Fighter V finals to take place in Taipei Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The finals of the Street Fighter V clashes launched by the Zowie division of Taiwanese hardware company BenQ will be held from Saturday noon in Taipei.

The competition pits 16 champions from all over the world against each other, with one Taiwanese player, named as Brook/WildTaiwanese, defending the colors of the host nation. At stake is a main prize of US$35,000 (NT$1 million).

The competition, which forms the culmination of a long series of contests, will include “fights” of one against one, and of teams of three against each other, the organizers said.

The event takes place from 12 noon Saturday on the 12th floor of the Syntrend Building in the heart of Taipei’s electronics district and is free. Proceedings will be streamed on Twitch in Chinese at TWFighter and in English at ZOWIEFighter.