AP PHOTOS: Best of 2017 for the Middle East

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/15 14:33

Afghan livestock merchants display animals for sale prior to the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 20

History enthusiasts and descendants of Australian Mounted Division and ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Mounted Division) Mounted Division soldiers r

History enthusiasts and descendants of Australian Mounted Division and ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Mounted Division) Mounted Division soldiers r

A youth stands on a rock as waves crash on the Mediterranean Sea shore during cold, stormy weather in Gaza City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Ade

Men swimming during an early morning swim in the Mediterranean sea in cool temperatures of 8 degrees celsius, 46.4 Fahrenheit, across Beirut, Lebanon,

A woman holds balloons as she participates in the first Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish child wears U.S. President Donald Trump's mask and costume during the Purim festival in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Sun

Intoxicated ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the holiday of Purim in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Monday, March 13, 2017. Purim celeb

People take part in the Mud Day race, a 13 kilometer obstacle course in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A Sikh pilgrim takes a holy bath with his child during a religious festival in Hasan Abdal near Islamabad in Pakistan, Friday, April 14, 2017. AP Phot

Russian-Israeli World War II veterans gather for a street parade marking Victory Day, in Ashdod, Israel, Monday, May 8, 2017. Israeli World War II vet

Ibrahim poses with his animal at a cattle market ahead of Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.(AP Photo/B.K. Bang

Two youths are covered in mud during the annual Sea of Galilee swim, the oldest and largest popular swimming event, near Tiberias, northern Israel, Sa

People are silhouetted by the sunset at the Gaza port, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The beach is one of the few open public spaces in this de

A Palestinian man reads verses of the Quran, Islam's holy book, during the month of Ramadan at Al Emari mosque in Gaza City, Monday, May 29, 2017. Mus

In this March 13, 2017 photo, people are seen from the window of a metro car, at El Zahraa metro station in Cairo, Egypt. Cairo's subway is perhaps th

A Pakistani Sailor stands guard at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan during a parade to celebrate the 70th Independence Day in

Archaeologists work on mummies found in the New Kingdom tomb that belongs to a royal goldsmith in a burial shaft, in Luxor, Egypt, Saturday, Sept. 9,

Hezbollah supporters listen to the story of Imam Hussein during activities to mark the ninth of Ashura, a 10-day ritual commemorating the death of Ima

In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, a journalist walks under the lights coming through of the dome at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The

Jerusalem Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. U.S. officials say President Donald T

Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Israeli police evicts settlers from the West Bank settlement of Ofra, following the evacuation of Amona outpost, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Israeli polic

Heba Nakhleh, center is comforted by mourners during the funeral of her son Jasim Nakhleh, 17, who died of injuries sustained in clashes with Israeli

Palestinian protesters burn tires and clash with Israeli troops following protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusal

Palestinian youths watch a masked militant from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, marching with a dog along the streets of Nu

Lucy, mother of Leanne Nasser, center, mourns during the funeral of her daughter, who was killed in a New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul, in the town o

Iraqi civilians fleeing walk past the destroyed al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter, looks through a window as he takes his position inside a destroyed apartment on the front line, in Raq

Blood stains pews inside the St. George Church after a suicide bombing, in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Bombs exploded

An elderly woman and a child are pulled on a cart as civilians flee heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Iraqi special forces in western

A man pushes two children in a wheelchair as they flee heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Iraqi special forces in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesd

A girl with a shaved head and her father cry as the family flees the al-Rifai neighborhood while Iraqi special forces battle Islamic State militants i

A man checks the damage at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria, Thursday, May 18, 2017.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

A water bottle painted with a face to represent an Islamic State fighter, left by U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on a window sill, on t

A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter runs in front of a damaged building as he crosses a street on the front line, in Raqqa city, Syria, Thu

A blindfolded Islamic State suspect stands against a wall at a Kurdish screening center in Dibis, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Displaced people from Hawija

More than 100 Islamic State suspects sit inside a small room in a prison south of Mosul, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. A total of more 370 IS suspects are b

A federal police officer puts his machine gun on the edge of the bath in the Hamam Alil spa, south of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday April, 27, 2017. The spa r

In this July 11, 2017 photo, destroyed buildings are framed by the window of a damaged hotel on the west side of Mosul, Iraq. Iraq's U.S.-backed force

Smoke billows over the Old City after several strikes as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, Monday, J

A boy rides his bike past destroyed cars and houses in a neighborhood recently liberated by Iraqi security forces on the western side of Mosul, Iraq,

An Iraqi Special Forces soldier exchanges fire with Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Felipe Da

A woman carries an injured young girl as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, J

Civilians trying to flee get undressed to be checked for explosives after suicide bombers exploded as Iraqi forces continue their advance against Isla

Zeid Ali, 12, left, and Hodayfa Ali, 11, comfort each other after their house was hit and collapsed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic S

A newly recruited Shiite fighter, known as Houthi, displays his skills during a parade aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pr

Supporters of Shiite Houthi rebels attend a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The killing of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by th

A former detainee covers his face for fear of being detained again, as he shows how he was kept in handcuffs and leg shackles while held in a secret p

A girl drinks water from a well that alleged to be contaminated water with the bacterium Vibrio cholera, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen on July 12,

A Yemeni man offers prayers at the grave of his relative who were killed during Yemen's ongoing conflict, during "martyr week" marked by Shiite rebels

An infant receives a polio vaccination during a house-to-house polio immunization campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Moh

People stand on the rubble of houses at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's Defense Ministry complex in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Nov. 11, 20

Pakistani acid attack victim Rukhsana Sharafuddin gets ready to attend a gathering at an NGO office to mark the International Women's Day in Karachi,

Kausar Parveen comforts her child who was allegedly raped by a mullah or religious cleric, in Kehror Pakka, Pakistan on May 4, 2017. The Associated Pr

An Afghan health worker gives a vaccination to a child during a polio campaign in the old part of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Pho

In 2017 the Islamic State group was driven from its last strongholds in Iraq and Syria at an enormous cost, Pakistanis broke their silence to speak about sexual abuse in Islamic schools, and the U.S. declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel ignited widespread protests.

Associated Press photographers across the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan documented war and unrest from the front lines of the region's conflicts, including in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is battling Iranian-allied rebels and where its blockade on the Arab world's poorest country has crippled infrastructure and given rise to a cholera epidemic.

The array of forces lined up against IS finally drove the group from the Syrian city of Raqqa, the capital of its self-styled caliphate, and Mosul in northern Iraq, the largest city ever held by the extremists.

IS no longer holds any significant territory in either country, but affiliates elsewhere in the region, particularly in Egypt and Afghanistan, continue to sow mayhem, and IS still inspires radicals elsewhere, such as the Bangladeshi immigrant who set off an explosive device in New York City's subway system earlier this month.

Syria's civil war is meanwhile far from over, though de-escalation agreements brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran have largely frozen the battle lines and reduced violence in much of the country.

In Pakistan, an AP investigation found pervasive sexual abuse in the country's Islamic schools, which educate some 2 million students. Families had long remained silent, fearing the country's powerful religious establishment. Courts often allow accused clerics to settle allegations by paying "blood money" to the families of victims.

In Washington, meanwhile, President Donald Trump broke with decades of American foreign policy by declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel and vowing to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv. The move was met with near-worldwide condemnation, including from close U.S. allies, who warned it could deal a final blow to long-stalled peace efforts. Israel considers the entire city its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The following is a selection of some of the best AP images from yet another tumultuous year in the Middle East, curated by Middle East Regional Photo Editor Maya Alleruzzo.

