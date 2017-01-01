Kaohsiung man hacked to death with watermelon knife over NT$30,000 debt

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man was murdered by another man using a watermelon knife in the middle of a street in Kaohsiung in the early hours of this morning (Dec. 15), apparently over NT$30,000 (US$1,000) in unpaid debt, reported TTV News.

According to the police, neighbors reported a violent dispute resulting in a stabbing taking place in the street of a wealthy area of Kaohsiung's Zuoying District, at approximately 5 a.m. this morning. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they encountered a 42-year-old man surnamed Ou (歐) lying in the street with lacerations to his left leg and right finger. Ou was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

A 50-centimeter-long watermelon knife was found on the street at the scene of the assault and police soon tracked down the alleged assailant, a 20-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳). Chen told police that Ou owed him NT$30,000 in debt and that Ou had repeatedly failed to pay off the debt.

The two had gotten in an argument over the phone and agreed to meet in person to discuss the matter further. Chen said that as he had gotten in an intense argument with Ou on the phone, he brought two friends with him when he confronted Ou.

Chen said that once they met in person, the argument escalated further and Chen said he "wanted to teach him (Ou) a lesson," but did not expect that he would die. Police have taken Chen into custody for further questioning to determine whether the crime was impulsive or premeditated.