Taichung scraps New Year’s Eve fireworks to combat air pollution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) announced Friday that the city’s official New Year’s Eve events would not feature any fireworks in an attempt at fighting air pollution.

The largest city in Central Taiwan has come in for criticism over its allegedly high levels of pollution, partly caused by a power plant which has been named in the past as one of the top carbon emitters in the world.

The new measure against fireworks will apply to government-organized New Year’s events and will remain valid in the future, city officials said, describing it as a “breakthrough” considering the local traditions surrounding the celebrations.

The city government spokesman said that in recent years, many members of the public had asked the Taichung authorities not to use fireworks anymore, the Central News Agency reported.

According to city government data, the PM2.5 or concentration level of particles under 2.5 micrometers in diameter has been gradually falling in Taichung since 2014, while the number of days with a hazardous purple air pollution warning dropped from 87 in 2014 to 20 during the first 11 months of this year, the CNA report said.