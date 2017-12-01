The Dalai Lama launches free APP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dalai Lama released a self-titled app, Dalai Lama, on the Apple App Store yesterday, it was announced by The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The launch date coincides with His visit to the Drepung Monestary in Tibet. The App is currently only available for download on iOS devices.

With the app, users can keep up with the Dalai Lama's whereabouts, enjoy photos and videos, and review His teachings.



(Screenshot from the Apple App Store)

The Dalai Lama has authored and co-authored a total of 112 books. This is his first app.

Whereas the App released by the Catholic Church in 2011 to help believers keep track of their sins cost US$1.99, the Dalai Lama’s App is free.



(Screenshot from the Apple App Store)

Pope Francis’ App is also free and available for download on Apple and Android devices.



(Screenshot from the Apple App Store)

The BBC, and Taiwan News, were unable to locate any photos of the Dalai Lama with a smartphone online.