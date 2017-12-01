  1. Home
  2. World

The Dalai Lama launches free APP

H.H. the Dalai Lama joins the Apple App Store

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/15 14:40

The Dalai Lama has over 931K Instagram followers. (Photo: HHDL's Instagram)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Dalai Lama released a self-titled app, Dalai Lama, on the Apple App Store yesterday, it was announced by The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The launch date coincides with His visit to the Drepung Monestary in Tibet. The App is currently only available for download on iOS devices.

With the app, users can keep up with the Dalai Lama's whereabouts, enjoy photos and videos, and review His teachings.


(Screenshot from the Apple App Store) 

The Dalai Lama has authored and co-authored a total of 112 books. This is his first app. 

Whereas the App released by the Catholic Church in 2011 to help believers keep track of their sins cost US$1.99, the Dalai Lama’s App is free.


(Screenshot from the Apple App Store) 

Pope Francis’ App is also free and available for download on Apple and Android devices.


(Screenshot from the Apple App Store) 

The BBC, and Taiwan News, were unable to locate any photos of the Dalai Lama with a smartphone online. 
Dalai Lama
Tibetan Buddhism
app

RELATED ARTICLES

Dalai Lama praises India's tradition of non-violence
2017/12/11 18:46
Meet the world's oldest iPhone app developer
2017/12/10 16:54
University students create comprehensive Taiwan eco-guide app
2017/12/08 17:13
7th Annual Taiwan International Conference on Tibet held in Taipei
2017/11/09 15:36
There are no Muslim or Christian terrorists: Dalai Lama
2017/11/03 10:24