AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Protesters in New Delhi, Manila, Dhaka and Jakarta burned effigies of President Donald Trump during rallies in cities across the Asia-Pacific region against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, police officers removed a pro-democracy protester outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong as they demonstrated against pro-government lawmakers' bid to amend meeting rules that curb filibustering.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved from a sea-plane as it lands in the Sabarmati River upon his return from campaigning in Ahmadabad, India.

A visitor took a souvenir picture at the Christmas illumination display for the Seoul Christmas Festival, which is held from Dec. 9 to Jan. 2, in Seoul, South Korea.

