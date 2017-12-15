AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, file photo, activists of Socialist Unity Center of India-Marxist (SUCI-M) burn an effigy of U.S. President Donald Trum
Protesters in New Delhi, Manila, Dhaka and Jakarta burned effigies of President Donald Trump during rallies in cities across the Asia-Pacific region against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, police officers removed a pro-democracy protester outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong as they demonstrated against pro-government lawmakers' bid to amend meeting rules that curb filibustering.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waved from a sea-plane as it lands in the Sabarmati River upon his return from campaigning in Ahmadabad, India.
A visitor took a souvenir picture at the Christmas illumination display for the Seoul Christmas Festival, which is held from Dec. 9 to Jan. 2, in Seoul, South Korea.
