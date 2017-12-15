|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Toronto
|18
|8
|.692
|4
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Brooklyn
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Miami
|13
|14
|.481
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
|Charlotte
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|22
|.214
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Indiana
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Detroit
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|9
|.679
|4
|New Orleans
|15
|14
|.517
|8½
|Memphis
|8
|20
|.286
|15
|Dallas
|8
|21
|.276
|15½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Denver
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Portland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Oklahoma City
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Utah
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Sacramento
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|14½
___
|Wednesday's Games
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95
Washington 93, Memphis 87
Boston 124, Denver 118
Portland 102, Miami 95
Chicago 103, Utah 100
New Orleans 115, Milwaukee 108
Toronto 115, Phoenix 109
Houston 108, Charlotte 96
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 105, Atlanta 91
New York 111, Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96
Golden State 112, Dallas 97
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.