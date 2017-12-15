Saros makes 46 saves, surging Predators blank Oilers 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Juuse Saros made 46 saves for his second career shutout and Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators kept up their torrid pace of late with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Pontus Aberg, Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators (20-7-4), who are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games and have won 10 straight against Edmonton.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 shots but the Oilers (13-17-2) lost for the second time in three games.

There was no scoring in the first period, but it certainly wasn't due to a lack of effort on the Oilers' part, as they outshot Nashville 22-4.

Nashville's fifth shot ended up going in as a high shot by Mattias Ekholm was tipped by Aberg past Brossoit three minutes into the second period. The goal was upheld following a video review for a high stick on the deflection.

Nashville added to its lead with a power-play goal five minutes later as a shot hit an Oilers defender and landed on the doorstep before being tapped in by Fiala.

The Predators made it 3-0 with five minutes left in the second when Turris rifled a shot to the top corner for his seventh of the season. A couple of minutes later, Josi scored from the side of the net on a two-man advantage.

The shots after 40 minutes were 33-13 in favor of Edmonton, and 46-23 following the scoreless third period.

NOTES: It was the first meeting of the season between the teams, who will face each other twice more. ... The Predators have scored three or more goals in 18 of their last 19 games. ... Edmonton starting goalie Cam Talbot practiced and could return as soon as Saturday against the Wild.

UP NEXT

Predators: Wrap up a three-game trip Saturday in Calgary

Oilers: At the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

