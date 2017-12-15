AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo, Tigres' soccer player Damian Alvarez is thrown into the air during celebrations after his team's victory over Mon
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo, Estefani Garcia wears illuminated glasses as she marches in a music band during the annual Christmas parade in Pa
In this Sunday, Dec.10, 2017 photo, an apartment building is covered with the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during mayoral elections
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo, opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla holds a rally in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The court still has n
In this Dec. 8, 2017 photo, a homeless man sits on a bench after sleeping there in the port area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Many shun shelters because
In this Wednesday, Dec.13, 2017 photo, fans of Brazil's Flamengo soccer team light flares in the stands during a Copa Sudamericana final championship
In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 photo, a woman protests U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, outside the U
In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 photo, people protest as lawmakers debate on reining in the pension system, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Opponents of t
In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 photo, a young pilgrim peers from behind a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe near the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City
In this Wednesday, Dec.13, 2017 photo, Argentina's Independiente players celebrate winning the Copa Sudamericana championship title after tying 1-1 wi
In this Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 photo provided by Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Department (SENAD), a Special Forces officer handcuffs Marcelo Fernan
In this Dec. 13, 2017 photo, soldiers take position during an early morning surprise operation in the Mare complex of slums in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In this Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 photo, people touch a statue of the Virgin Mary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Catholics took part in a procession in observan
In this Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 photo, an inmate wears red horns as part of her costume representing evil and temptation, during a Christmas event insi
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week, Dec. 8 through 14.
Mexico's Tigres soccer team clinched the country's championship title against Monterrey as Argentina's Independiente took the Copa Sudamericana title over Brazil's Flamengo. Fans lit flares and players threw each other up into the air in celebration.
The feast day of "La Morenita," the Catholic icon Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mexico's most popular religious and cultural image, was held on Dec. 12. In Haiti, Catholics took part in a procession in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.
Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez's image stood tall over Caracas during mayoral elections, in which the ruling party captured a majority of the seats. President Nicolas Maduro said opposition parties would be banned from future elections as punishment for boycotting the races.
Honduras' opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla held rallies after the election court still had not declared a winner of the Nov. 26 election.
In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, many homeless shun shelters because they have strict rules and have fallen into disrepair. Across the city, inmates celebrating the Christmas season decked out their cells with holiday decorations, using materials they had access to. One of the country's most wanted drug and arms traffickers, Marcelo Fernando Pinheiro Veiga, was arrested in Encarnacion, Paraguay.
Chile's Palestinian community protested President Donald Trump's recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital at the U.S. embassy in Santiago. Argentines protested lawmakers trying to reform the pension system, saying legislation would cut pensions and retirements as well as aid for some poor families, and threatened to call a general strike if approved.
____
Curated by photojournalist Arnulfo Franco in Panama City. On Twitter: @arnulfofranco https://twitter.com/arnulfofranco
____
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers