Police: Officers shoot 3 carjacking suspects, killing 1

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say officers have shot three carjacking suspects, killing one.

New Britain police say officers tried to stop a vehicle Thursday night that they believe was involved in a series of armed carjackings in the city and surrounding areas over at least the past two weeks.

Police say as they tried to stop the vehicle and take the suspects into custody, more than one New Britain officer fired their weapon, hitting the three suspects. One of the suspects died. The other two are expected to recover.

Police say there was at least one firearm in the vehicle.

State police are handling the investigation.