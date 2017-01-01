Mercury in northern Taiwan to dip to 11 degrees Celsius Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the first continental cold air mass is set to arrive in Taiwan on Saturday, temperatures are expected to plunge Taiwan, with the mercury dropping to as low as 11 degrees Celsius northern Taiwan on Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Today (Dec. 15), as the current northeast monsoon system weakens, daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan will range between 17-25 degrees, central Taiwan will see temperatures between 15 to 26 degrees, and southern Taiwan will be experience a range of between 18 to 25 degrees.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) on his show on SETN, that though temperatures will be warm and comfortable today, temperatures will start to become much cooler at night. Some rainfall, including in some cases heavy downpours, could occur on the north coast, northeast, and east of Taiwan, said Wu.

Tomorrow morning (Dec. 16), as the front approaches, cold temperatures start to move south and rain showers will become more likely in north and northeastern Taiwan. By Saturday evening, low temperatures in low-lying coastal areas cold drop to 12 to 13 degrees.

From Sunday through Monday, cold temperatures will be seen from central to northern Taiwan, with the mercury dropping to 11 or 12 degrees.

From the latter half of Monday through early Tuesday, the front will start to weaken and temperatures will rise slightly, by one or two degrees, but cold conditions will remain. Scattered rain showers are expected to continued during this period in northern and eastern Taiwan.

Sunny and drier conditions will return to Taiwan on Wednesday and continue until Friday, though Wu advised people to be aware of large temperature fluctuations between day and night.