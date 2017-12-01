  1. Home
Rare massive crab caught in Taiwan

Colossal Japanese spider crab astonishes fishermen in Hualien

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/15 11:51

The world's largest crab can live over 100 years. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Surprised fishermen off the coast of Chihsingtan Beach near eastern Taiwan's Hualien reeled in a Japanese spider crab this week, reported TVBS.

The crab’s body was a large as a basketball, stretched 118 cm (47 in) from pincer to pincer, and weighed 4 kg (8 lb). The crab was caught in waters 600 m (1,900 ft) deep.


(Screenshot from TVBS Youtube video)

On average, one Japanese spider crab is caught at most five times a year in Taiwan.

This crab was sold for over NT$6,000 (US$200), according to the Hualien Local Fish Market.


(Screenshot from TVBS Youtube video)

Japanese spider crabs are the largest of the crustacean family. They are primarily found around the southern islands of Japan though they occasionally venture south to northeast Taiwan.  

These giant crabs can grow up to 3.6 meters long and live over a century. The octopus is their main predator. 
Japanese spider crab
Fishermen
Hualien
Taiwan

