Taiwan's Foxconn said to invest US$900 million in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which trades on the Nasdaq as Foxconn, is said to invest Rs 6,000 crore (US$900 million or NT$28 billion) to set up a 200-acre plant in an India's special economic zone near Mumbai, according to an Indian business newspaper.

According to the Economic Times, people familiar with the matter disclosed the investment plan that the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer is to set up a 200-acre plant in a special economic zone of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai, and that is set to create about 40,000 jobs for locals.

The rumor has been confirmed by a local official to the Economic Times, saying the company sent a proposal.

Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the company is requesting to provide land at JNPT, but declined to give further details such as what the plant will be used for.

Gadkari also said that there are up to 30 companies are competing for land at JNPT as well.

200 hectares out of 277 hectares at this special economic zone are said to be available for building plants. Companies have to bid for plots as the demand is high, according to the report.

Hon Hai has reportedly invested more than US$600 million (NT$18 billion) in India, including ecommerce platform Snapdeal and messenger app Hike. In late 2015, Foxconn spent US$5 billion on factories in Maharashtra of India, making India its next largest manufacturing base after China.