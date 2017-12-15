Drummond helps Pistons beat Hawks to snap 7-game skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Andre Drummond had 12 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high nine assists, Tobias Harris added 19 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game slide with a 105-91 victory over the NBA-worst Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Avery Bradley finished with 18 points and Langston Galloway scored 17 as Detroit won for the first time since beating Phoenix on Nov. 29.

Ersan Ilyasova had 23 points, John Collins scored 15 and Dennis Schroder had 10 assists for Atlanta, which dropped to 6-22 and has lost three in a row.

The Pistons never trailed after Galloway's 3-pointer early in the second quarter. They led by 13 at halftime when Galloway hit a 20-footer in the closing seconds and went up by 22 on Reggie Bullock's floater midway through the third.

Detroit recovered from a 103-84 home loss Tuesday to Denver, a performance coach Stan Van Gundy called one of the worst "I've ever had to coach" in over 850 career games.

Van Gundy promoted Bullock to the starting lineup after Sunday's 10-point home loss to Boston. Bullock finished with 10 points in 24 minutes against Atlanta.

TIP-INS

Pistons: F Stanley Johnson, demoted in favor of Bullock, had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes. He played 8 minutes in the first half, but returned in the fourth in Bullock's spot as Van Gundy decided to play his starters until the end of the game. ... Drummond had 16 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in a 111-104 win over Atlanta on Nov. 10. .... After breaking his nose against the Nuggets, F Anthony Tolliver wore a protective mask and had six points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Hawks: With a left tibia stress fracture sidelining C Dewayne Dedmond for a seventh straight game, Miles Plumlee went scoreless, took no shots and had four boards. The sixth-year veteran has averaged just 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in nine games. Acquired in the offseason trade that sent Dwight Howard to Charlotte, Plumlee showed up to training camp out of shape, strained his right quadriceps before the opener and didn't make his Atlanta debut until the end of a blowout loss to Toronto on Nov. 25. .. Rookie Tyler Cavanaugh started at center in Tuesday's loss at Cleveland. He didn't get in Thursday's game until midway through the fourth but still finished with nine points in eight minutes.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Visit Indiana on Friday. Detroit has lost six straight road games in the series.

Hawks: Visit Memphis on Friday.

___

