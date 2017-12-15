All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 30 22 6 2 46 113 74 13-2-1 9-4-1 5-2-0 Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84 12-6-0 8-5-1 7-4-0 Toronto 32 20 11 1 41 108 92 10-5-0 10-6-1 5-1-1 Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96 13-5-0 7-7-1 5-3-0 New Jersey 31 17 9 5 39 95 94 7-5-2 10-4-3 2-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111 9-2-2 8-10-1 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 101 92 12-5-3 4-7-0 5-4-2 Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104 10-5-1 6-8-2 4-2-0 Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82 9-5-2 6-5-2 2-1-2 Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89 6-6-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100 9-7-3 5-7-1 8-1-1 Carolina 30 12 11 7 31 83 93 6-4-3 6-7-4 2-3-2 Florida 31 12 14 5 29 92 108 6-6-3 6-8-2 4-3-1 Detroit 31 11 13 7 29 83 102 5-6-6 6-7-1 3-7-2 Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103 5-5-5 5-8-2 2-3-1 Buffalo 32 8 18 6 22 68 106 4-9-1 4-9-5 3-4-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 32 21 9 2 44 104 81 11-6-0 10-3-2 5-1-1 Los Angeles 32 20 9 3 43 98 73 10-5-2 10-4-1 3-3-2 Nashville 30 19 7 4 42 102 85 11-2-2 8-5-2 8-1-1 Winnipeg 31 18 8 5 41 107 87 11-2-1 7-6-4 5-1-1 Vegas 30 19 9 2 40 105 94 11-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Dallas 32 18 13 1 37 96 92 10-4-0 8-9-1 4-8-0 San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69 9-6-2 7-4-1 4-1-2 Minnesota 30 16 11 3 35 89 88 9-3-2 7-8-1 4-5-0 Calgary 31 16 12 3 35 89 96 8-8-0 8-4-3 5-3-0 Chicago 31 15 11 5 35 93 84 9-5-2 6-6-3 2-5-2 Anaheim 31 13 11 7 33 83 91 8-7-3 5-4-4 3-2-4 Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97 5-7-3 9-7-1 3-5-0 Colorado 30 14 14 2 30 94 100 8-5-1 6-9-1 4-5-1 Edmonton 31 13 16 2 28 93 101 5-9-0 8-7-2 4-1-0 Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114 3-8-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 7, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1

Washington 5, Boston 3

Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.