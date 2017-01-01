Worker's insurance may not apply to 6 Vietnamese who died in factory fire 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- None of the 11 Vietnamese factory workers who died or were injured in a massive blaze that broke out in their dormitory in New Taipei City's Tucheng District early yesterday morning (Dec. 14) will probably be eligible for worker's insurance, because they were not on the job when the fire started, according to government officials.

Government officials said that because the 11 factory employees were sleeping in their dormitory and not at work, despite the fact that it was inside the grounds of the factory itself in a potentially illegal structure, it will be "difficult" for their case to meet the criteria for worker's insurance benefits to be provided, reported CNA. However, officials said that they will strive to achieve the maximum possible compensation they are due within the confines of the law.

At 2:09 a.m. yesterday morning (Dec. 14), the Taoyuan Fire Department received a report of a fire in a factory in the city's Luzhu district, where it dispatched 43 firetrucks and ambulances and 107 firefighters. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they soon discovered that the blaze was concentrated in a worker's dormitory inside a warehouse of the factory, with many some still trapped inside.

Out of the 12 Vietnamese employees housed in a second floor dormitory, one was on duty and not inside the dorm, while firefighters were able to rescue five, six Vietnamese workers were still unaccounted for when the blaze was extinguished at 6:10 a.m. After extensive searching, the remains of the six victims were finally found, burned beyond recognition, at 11:30 a.m.. reported CNA.

The labor department pointed out that 13 Vietnamese nationals were legally employed at the factory, which is run by Sican Co., LTD. (矽卡有限公司). However, when it sent officers to carry out occupational safety inspections at the factory in November 2016, and because the plant was found to be not taking preventative measures to avoid falls, the factory was ordered to be temporarily closed and was fined NT$30,000 (US$1,000).

In addition, because the factory was found not to be paying its workers overtime in accordance with the law, it was fined a further NT$20,000.