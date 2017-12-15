Mandarin Oriental, Taipei hosted A Venetian Masquerade Charity Gala

On the evening of 2 December 2017, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei and WE People magazine hosted A Venetian Masquerade Charity Gala at the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Nearly 400 valued guests, high-end socialists and celebrities participated in the event, including former Japanese football player Hidetoshi Nakata, well-known Taiwan actress Nana Tang, Flora Sun and Chantina Chen. The hotel’s very own Charity Ambassador Edmond Yuen had arranged a special auction with all proceeds donated to Harmony Home, Taiwan – a registered and very special non-profit organisation committed to helping children without national identity and creating a better environment for minority groups in need.

Established in 2003, Harmony Home, Taiwan has five centres in Taiwan that provide services for people living with HIV/AIDS, children who are affected by the illness as well as homeless immigrants. Aside from offering a shelter, Harmony Home is also actively involved in HIV/AIDS prevention campaigns. With continued efforts in fighting discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS, Harmony Home aims to create a better world where this community can be accepted by the society and receive the same human rights that they deserve.

The auction items were donated by numerous reputable guests from various industries including the exclusive manuscript by international shoe designer Jimmy Choo, a pair of unique horse sculptures by Hong Kong artist Simon Chim, Asia superstar Jolin Tsai, Thai Airways and haute couture brand Blanc de Chine. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei also reached out to sister hotels such as Milan, Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Landmark Hong Kong in providing accommodation vouchers and many other tempting donations to raise funds for Harmony Home. The charity auction successfully generated over 4 million in total.