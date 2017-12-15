|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|30
|22
|6
|2
|46
|113
|74
|13-2-1
|9-4-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|94
|84
|12-6-0
|8-5-1
|7-4-0
|Toronto
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|108
|92
|10-5-0
|10-6-1
|5-1-1
|Washington
|32
|19
|12
|1
|39
|100
|93
|13-5-0
|6-7-1
|5-3-0
|New Jersey
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|94
|92
|7-5-2
|10-4-2
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|114
|111
|9-2-2
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|101
|92
|12-5-3
|4-7-0
|5-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|94
|104
|10-5-1
|6-8-2
|4-2-0
|Boston
|28
|15
|9
|4
|34
|81
|77
|9-4-2
|6-5-2
|2-1-2
|Philadelphia
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|89
|89
|6-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Carolina
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|83
|93
|6-4-3
|6-7-4
|2-3-2
|Montreal
|31
|13
|14
|4
|30
|85
|99
|8-7-3
|5-7-1
|8-1-1
|Florida
|31
|12
|14
|5
|29
|92
|108
|6-6-3
|6-8-2
|4-3-1
|Detroit
|31
|11
|13
|7
|29
|83
|102
|5-6-6
|6-7-1
|3-7-2
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|13
|7
|27
|82
|103
|5-5-5
|5-8-2
|2-3-1
|Buffalo
|32
|8
|18
|6
|22
|68
|106
|4-9-1
|4-9-5
|3-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|32
|21
|9
|2
|44
|104
|81
|11-6-0
|10-3-2
|5-1-1
|Los Angeles
|32
|20
|9
|3
|43
|98
|73
|10-5-2
|10-4-1
|3-3-2
|Nashville
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|102
|85
|11-2-2
|8-5-2
|8-1-1
|Winnipeg
|31
|18
|8
|5
|41
|107
|87
|11-2-1
|7-6-4
|5-1-1
|Vegas
|30
|19
|9
|2
|40
|105
|94
|11-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Dallas
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|96
|92
|10-4-0
|8-9-1
|4-8-0
|San Jose
|29
|16
|10
|3
|35
|79
|69
|9-6-2
|7-4-1
|4-1-2
|Minnesota
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|89
|88
|9-3-2
|7-8-1
|4-5-0
|Calgary
|31
|16
|12
|3
|35
|89
|96
|8-8-0
|8-4-3
|5-3-0
|Chicago
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|93
|84
|9-5-2
|6-6-3
|2-5-2
|Anaheim
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|83
|91
|8-7-3
|5-4-4
|3-2-4
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|83
|97
|5-7-3
|9-7-1
|3-5-0
|Colorado
|30
|14
|14
|2
|30
|94
|100
|8-5-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|31
|13
|16
|2
|28
|93
|101
|5-9-0
|8-7-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|33
|7
|21
|5
|19
|75
|114
|3-8-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 7, Vancouver 1
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1
Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.