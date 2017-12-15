All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 30 22 6 2 46 113 74 Toronto 32 20 11 1 41 108 92 Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84 Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96 New Jersey 30 17 9 4 38 94 92 N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111 N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 101 92 Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104 Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82 Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89 Carolina 30 12 11 7 31 83 93 Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99 Florida 31 12 14 5 29 92 108 Detroit 31 11 13 7 29 83 102 Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103 Buffalo 32 8 18 6 22 68 106 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 32 21 9 2 44 104 81 Los Angeles 32 20 9 3 43 98 73 Nashville 30 19 7 4 42 102 85 Winnipeg 31 18 8 5 41 107 87 Vegas 30 19 9 2 40 105 94 Dallas 32 18 13 1 37 96 92 San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69 Minnesota 30 16 11 3 35 89 88 Calgary 31 16 12 3 35 89 96 Chicago 31 15 11 5 35 93 84 Anaheim 31 13 11 7 33 83 91 Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97 Colorado 30 14 14 2 30 94 100 Edmonton 31 13 16 2 28 93 101 Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Boston 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 7, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1

Washington 5, Boston 3

Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.