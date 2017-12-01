Taiwanese poet Yu Kwang-chung passes away 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The famous Taiwanese poet, Yu Kwang-chung (余光中), passed away Thursday evening from pneumonia in Kaohsiung at the age of 89, reported CNA.

Yu is a well-established member of literary and academic circles in Taiwan and the United States. He had a reputation of speaking openly and with a sharp wit.



Yu Kwang-chung (余光中). (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The poet was born in Nanjing (南京) in 1928. Yu and his family came to Taiwan in 1950 after fleeing the Chinese Civil War. He was a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University and the University of Iowa.

Yu was a poet as well as an author of prose, a critic, and a translator. Yu was not only a master of Chinese and English but also of French, German, Spanish, and Italian.



The signature of Yu Kwuang-chung (余光中). (Wikimedia Commons image)

In fact, he was one of the first students in Taiwan to ever graduate with a degree in a foreign language.

Yu’s most well-known work, “Taiwan Nativist Literature” (鄉土文學 ), was published in 1970. The title refers to a contemporary genre of writing, the Taiwanese Nativist Literature, which confronts issues of Taiwanese identity and experience using realism. The movement saw a revival in the 1970's as an effort to create a uniquely Taiwanese genre of literature.