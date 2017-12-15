AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Dec. 15

thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.

thru 16, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final: Gremio vs. Real Madrid.

thru 17, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Laval, Quebec — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

thru 18, Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

MONDAY, Dec. 18

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Dec. 19

thru 20, Courchevel, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 20

Cuttack, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st T20.

Whangarei, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st ODI.

THURSDAY, Dec. 21

No new major events.

FRIDAY, Dec. 22

Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd T20.

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.

SATURDAY, Dec. 23

Christchurch, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd ODI.

SUNDAY, Dec. 24

Mumbai, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd T20.