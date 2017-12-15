Bucks F Teletovic out indefinitely with blockage in lungs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic will be out indefinitely because of a blockage in his lungs.

The team said Thursday that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs. The 32-year-old consulted with Bucks team physicians after experiencing unusual fatigue earlier this week.

Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin a supervised rehabilitation program.

Teletovic has missed the last 16 games, including 10 after arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21.

In 10 games this season, Teletovic is averaging 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist while shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.