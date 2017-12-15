Mexico: Wreckage of disappeared small plane found, 2 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have discovered the wreckage of a small plane that disappeared in the southern state of Guerrero and both passengers on board died.

State security spokesman Roverto Alvarez says in a statement the plane disappeared last Friday as it was heading for the city of Temixco, Morelos state.

Its remains were discovered about 100 yards (meters) from an airstrip in the community of Zacacoyuca, in Guerrero.

Authorities released photos Thursday of the Cessna's scorched fuselage lying in a field. One burned body was found in the wreckage, and another was about 50 yards (meters) away. Authorities did not identify the victims.