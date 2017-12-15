Dutch police: 2 dead in stabbings in southern city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht say two people have died and a number of people have been wounded in two stabbing incidents.

In a tweet, police in the southern province of Limburg say investigations are underway into the two incidents Thursday night.

Local media report that the incidents happened in a residential neighborhood in the north of Maastricht, a city 215 kilometers (133 miles) south of the capital, Amsterdam.

Further details were not immediately available.