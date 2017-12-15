BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Burnley 1, Stoke 0
Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1
Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Newcastle 0, Everton 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 4
Swansea 0, Man City 4
Liverpool 0, West Brom 0
Man United 1, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 2, Brighton 0
West Ham 0, Arsenal 0
|Saturday's Matches
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Watford vs. Huddersfield
Stoke vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
Brighton vs. Burnley
Man City vs. Tottenham
|Sunday's Matches
West Brom vs. Man United
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
|Monday's Match
Everton vs. Swansea
|Friday's Match
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton
|Saturday's Matches
Derby vs. Aston Villa
Birmingham vs. QPR
Sunderland vs. Fulham
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest
Ipswich vs. Reading
Brentford vs. Barnsley
Leeds vs. Norwich
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough
Preston vs. Sheffield United
Bolton vs. Burton Albion
Cardiff vs. Hull
|Saturday's Matches
Doncaster vs. Oldham
Northampton vs. Walsall
Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers
Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Blackburn vs. Charlton
Rotherham vs. Plymouth
Rochdale vs. Oxford United
Southend vs. Bradford
Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan
Portsmouth vs. Bury
|Sunday's Match
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough
|Friday's Match
Swindon vs. Colchester
|Saturday's Matches
Crewe vs. Crawley Town
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley
Wycombe vs. Chesterfield
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town
Cambridge United vs. Newport County
Forest Green Rovers vs. Luton Town
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil
Barnet vs. Morecambe
Exeter vs. Stevenage
Coventry vs. Cheltenham
Carlisle vs. Port Vale
|Tuesday's Matches
Yeovil 3, Port Vale 2
Carlisle vs. Gillingham
Wigan 3, AFC Fylde 2
Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 1
Peterborough 5, Woking 2
|Wednesday's Match
Crewe 0, Blackburn 1
|Thursday's Match
Hereford 0, Fleetwood Town 2