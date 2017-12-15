Inspector general to review EPA's 2017 hurricane response

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal federal watchdog says it will conduct a wide-ranging review of the Environmental Protection Agency's preparedness and response to the major hurricanes that struck the United States this year.

EPA's Office of Inspector General announced its pending probe in a letter sent Wednesday to senior officials at the agency.

The letter says the review will examine whether EPA adequately protected human health and water resources in the regions affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The notice says the inspector general's goal is to help the agency better plan and respond to future hurricanes.

The letter did not say how long the review might take.