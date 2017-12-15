Teva, Tiffany and Delta rise while Pier 1 and Nucor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., up $2.96 to $110.57

The entertainment company agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion in stock.

Tiffany & Co., up $3.24 to $99.34

The luxury retailer extended a licensing agreement with eyewear maker Luxottica.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., up $1.60 to $17.30

The generic drugmaker said it will eliminate one-fourth of its jobs as part of a major cost-cutting effort.

Pier 1 Imports Inc., down $1.72 to $4.12

The home decor company cut its forecasts and said its business has struggled in December.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.62 to $55.25

Investors were pleased with an update on Delta's business in the fourth quarter.

Mattel Inc., up 65 cents to $16.24

The Commerce Department said retail spending climbed 0.8 percent in November.

Nucor Corp., down $2.31 to $59.54

The steel maker gave disappointing forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Sanderson Farms Inc., down $21.79 to $145.85

The poultry producer's earnings fell short of expectations as demand fell, partly because of hurricane-related disruptions.