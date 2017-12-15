Teva, Tiffany and Delta rise while Pier 1 and Nucor fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Walt Disney Co., up $2.96 to $110.57
The entertainment company agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion in stock.
Tiffany & Co., up $3.24 to $99.34
The luxury retailer extended a licensing agreement with eyewear maker Luxottica.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., up $1.60 to $17.30
The generic drugmaker said it will eliminate one-fourth of its jobs as part of a major cost-cutting effort.
Pier 1 Imports Inc., down $1.72 to $4.12
The home decor company cut its forecasts and said its business has struggled in December.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.62 to $55.25
Investors were pleased with an update on Delta's business in the fourth quarter.
Mattel Inc., up 65 cents to $16.24
The Commerce Department said retail spending climbed 0.8 percent in November.
Nucor Corp., down $2.31 to $59.54
The steel maker gave disappointing forecasts for the fourth quarter.
Sanderson Farms Inc., down $21.79 to $145.85
The poultry producer's earnings fell short of expectations as demand fell, partly because of hurricane-related disruptions.