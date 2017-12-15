Prosecutor: Not enough evidence yet in Damond shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn't yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who "haven't done their job."

Officer Mohamed Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond in July when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is weighing whether to charge Noor.

Freeman was captured on video expressing his frustration at a holiday reception Wednesday night after he was asked why he hasn't announced charges. Minnesota Public Radio posted the video online Thursday.

Freeman's office has declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, also declined to comment. Noor has refused to talk to the agency.