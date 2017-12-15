Republican tax bill drops controversial loan provisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers have dropped from the tax bill provisions that were criticized by students and educators as making college less affordable.

House and Senate Republican leaders forged an agreement Wednesday on what would be the most sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws in more than 30 years. The package would give generous tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and more modest tax cuts to low- and middle-income families.

The updated version leaves in place the deduction for interest on student loans, according to two congressional aides. The bill would no longer start taxing graduate-school tuition waivers.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would not comment on the bill in the works, but tells reporters that people should "look more holistically at higher education."