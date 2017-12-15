A third of Interior Dept. workers report being harassed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department says more than one-third of its employees report being harassed or discriminated against in the past year.

Results released Thursday from an anonymous survey of the department's 70,000 employees show that 8 percent report being victims of sexual harassment and 16 percent report harassment based on gender. More than 9 percent report harassment based on race or ethnicity.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and National Park Service report the most incidents — with 40 percent of Indian Affairs workers and 39 percent of park service workers reporting some form of harassment.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he has "zero tolerance for any type of workplace harassment" and says he's directed department leaders to move quickly "to improve accountability and transparency with regard to this absolutely intolerable behavior."